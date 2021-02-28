Israel designates PFLP international branch as a terrorist organization

As part of the campaign against the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and its global organizational infrastructure, Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order designating the Samidoun organization, which acts abroad on the PFLP's behalf, as a terrorist organization.The Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity organization, also known as Samidoun — Arabic for “holding ground — was designated as a terrorist organization as it is part of the PFLP, and was founded by members of the PFLP in 2012. The Defense Ministry said that the designation was done following the recommendation of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF).According to a Defense Ministry press release, representatives of the organization are active in many countries in Europe and North America, led by Khaled Barakat, who is part of the leadership of PFLP abroad.Barakat is involved with establishing militant cells and motivating terrorist activity in the West Bank and abroad. The formal goal of Samidoun is to assist Palestinian prisoners in their struggle to be released from prison. However, in practice, it serves as a front for PFLP abroad, the statement added.The organization also plays a leading and significant role in the PFLP’s anti-Israel propaganda efforts, fundraising, and recruiting activists. These activities complement the armed and violent terrorist struggle that the PFLP engages in against Israel.The ministry said that Gantz and the defense establishment will continue to take measures to foil terrorist activity and enforce the law against the attempts of the PFLP terrorist organization and its associated bodies to harm the security of Israel.
