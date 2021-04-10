The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers sentenced for 'high treason'

By REUTERS  
APRIL 10, 2021 12:48
Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed three soldiers who were sentenced for "high treason" and "cooperating with the enemy", a statement from the kingdom's defense ministry said.
It said that the three had been sentenced to death by a specialist court after a fair trial.
The ministry did not name the alleged "enemy" but the executions were carried out in the southern province bordering Yemen where Saudi Arabia has been at war for more than six years against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.
Saudi Arabia has come under increasing global scrutiny over its human rights record since the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year at the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate and the detention of women’s rights activists.
Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have called on Riyadh to stop the use of the death penalty, citing allegations of torture and unfair trials.
Saudi Arabia denies the accusations.
It has executed 27 people in 2020, the lowest in years, down from a record high of 185 the year before, according to the Human Rights Commission, a government body.
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:53 PM
Man found dead in Beersheba stream
Israeli protesters to gather, call for a 'government of change'
Iran begins use of advanced IR-6 centrifuges - report
Curevac says May approval for COVID-19 vaccine possible -newspaper
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 11:13 AM
Shooting incident in Deir Al-assad, two reported dead
Western Australia braces for 'worst case scenario' as cyclone Seroja near
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 10:28 AM
Venezuela detains Sinaloa cartel members in clash at Colombian border
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 06:18 AM
Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:53 AM
US official says Iran showed 'seriousness' in Vienna, but not enough
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:42 AM
US administers 178.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/10/2021 12:25 AM
US considers giving cash to Central American nations to curb immigration
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 10:07 PM
Israeli Amb. to UN calls for investigation in Iranian missile violations
Myanmar military reject visit by UN envoy, says US
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 06:26 PM
Yemen Houthis: Carried out drone attack on Saudi airport. no confirmation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2021 06:01 PM
