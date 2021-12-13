The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Saudi, Iranian experts conduct 'security dialogue' in Jordan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 12:02
Saudi and Iranian experts conducted a "security dialogue" session at the Arab Institute for Security Studies in Amman, the Jordanian Petra news agency reported on Monday.
The Saudi-Iranian discussion focused on security and technical issues, including the threat of missiles and delivery vehicles and measures needed to build confidence about Iran's nuclear program and cooperation on nuclear fuel.
Ayman Khalil, secretary-general of the Arab Institute for Security Studies, stated that the session was held in "an atmosphere of mutual respect and a desire of both parties to enhance regional stability," according to Petra.
Additional sessions will be hosted in Amman in the near future, according to Khalil.
