Saudi king fires joint forces commander, refers him for investigation

Saudi King Salman sacked on Monday the joint forces commander by placing him into retirement and referring him for investigation, Saudi state TV said.The king also relieved, in a royal decree, the deputy emir of Al-Jouf region from his post and referred him as well, along with a number of officers and civil servants in the ministry of defense, for investigation for corruption, state TV added.