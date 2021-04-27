Saudi oil tanker reportedly attacked in Red Sea

The vessel believed to have been hit is the NCC Damman, which was last seen in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia, south of Yanbu, according to Dryad Global, a maritime security risk management company.

A Saudi oil tanker was reportedly attacked in the Red Sea on Tuesday, with independent maritime tracking sites listing the vessel as "not under command," meaning that the vessel is unable to maneuver.The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that it was "aware of reports of an incident" near the port city of Yanbu on the coast of western Saudi Arabia.