Saudi public prosecutor orders review of death penalty for 3 minors

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Saudi public prosecutor has ordered a review of death penalties issued against three individuals, including the nephew of prominent cleric whose execution sparked demonstrations in Saudi Arabia and Iran, a statement said on Thursday.Ali al-Nimr, the nephew of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, Dawoud al-Marhoon and Abdullah al-Zaher, were sentenced to death in 2016 for terrorism-related crimes committed before they had reached the age of 18 years.