Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 11:10
The crown prince of Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 and more than doubled its annual target to reduce carbon emissions to almost 280 million tonnes.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was speaking in recorded remarks at the Saudi Green Initiative, which comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow from Oct. 31 - Nov. 12, that hopes to agree on deeper emissions cuts to tackle global warming.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 under its circular carbon economy programme in accordance with the kingdom's development plan ... while maintaining the kingdom's leading role in strengthening security and stability of global oil markets," Prince Mohammed said.
Riyadh, a signatory to the Paris climate pact, on Saturday set out details of its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) - goals for individual states under global efforts to prevent average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Saudi Arabia will sign agreements related to renewable energy and gas with other hydrocarbon producers in the region, the Saudi energy minister said on Saturday.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Summit, said the agreements would be signed on Sunday. 
