Sderot Mayor urges government to respond after tonight's rocket launch

In response to tonight's rocket launch from Gaza, Sderot
Mayor, Alon Davidi, said: "It's a pity that on such a night, on which we inaugurated a large drive-in compound for our dear residents, so that they will have a chance to enjoy themselves despite the coronavirus
, the terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket towards the city to disrupt this evening. I expect, and demand, from the country's leadership a painful reaction, so that we can live quietly and enjoy the summer vacation as much as possible," according to YNET.