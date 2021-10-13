Second suspect arrested in Cyprus assassination plot - report

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was arrested on suspicion of being an accomplice to the Azeri man who was arrested last month for an alleged plot to assassinate Israeli businessmen in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistani was arrested after the personal data of the Azeri was examined. Police found three mobile phones in the place where the Pakistani was staying in Paphos.

Israel claims that the Russian national of Azeri descent was operating for Iran. The suspect is reportedly not cooperating with police. The assassination plot was thwarted after the businessmen were tipped off by Israeli intelligence.