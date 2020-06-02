The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Seventy-two new coronavirus patients in Israel, 290 dead

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 2, 2020 19:55
There were 72 new people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to an evening report by the Health Ministry. 
Currently, there are 2,055 active cases - an increase of 49 from the day before. Moreover, 29 people ventilated. 
Netanyahu, Ashkenazi agree on a new ambassador to Egypt
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 08:43 PM
Edelstein recommends closing high schools, middle schools in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 08:03 PM
Netanyahu to hold coronavirus status evaluation to discuss schools
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:29 PM
MK Katz promotes bill to create national memorial day for Iraqi Jews
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:23 PM
Gantz visits Northern Command for the first time since taking office
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:02 PM
Britain announces 160 million pounds in humanitarian aid to Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:58 PM
US House speaker Pelosi: legislation soon addressing racial profiling
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:54 PM
Joint Knesset committee recommends extending national emergency to 2021
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 05:32 PM
Germany announces $140 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:14 PM
US ambassador to Germany Grenell officially steps down
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 04:56 PM
UN rights boss: US protests point to long-standing racial inequalities
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 03:57 PM
Coronavirus: 2,035 Israelis infected, two more dead
Baby regains consciousness after falling in a pool
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 03:39 PM
Nurse at Soroka Medical Center infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 03:20 PM
COVID cases rising in Eastern Europe, waning in Western Europe - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 01:42 PM
