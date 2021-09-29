Several wounded in crash between bus and car in northern Israel

A bus carrying some 40 passengers collided with a private vehicle on Highway 89 in the Galilee region of northern Israel, injuring several, Maged David Adom (MDA) reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, at least 4 people are in critical condition and three more are suffering serious injuries, as well as some 30 suffering light wounds.

As a result of the crash, the bus flipped onto its side, as can be seen in video footage circulating on social media.

The driver of the bus is still trapped in the vehicle. The rest of the passengers have disembarked the bus and are all conscious, Army Radio reported.

"The incident involves a bus that is flipped over on its side as well as a large van and a private car." said an EMT volunteer from United Hatzalah at the scene. "Thus far our volunteers have treated upwards of 20 people injured who are conscious.

"There are other injured who are unconscious as well as those who are still trapped that we haven't been able to reach yet. Firefighters are currently working to extricate them from the wreckage."

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.