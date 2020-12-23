Shaare Zedek president estimates variant strain is already in Israel

Prof. Jonathan Halevy, director-general of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, said on 103FM Wednesday morning that he thinks the variant coronavirus mutation might already be in Israel, undetected. "I think the variant is more contagious," he said. "I would be surprised if it turned out to not be responsible for Israel's current wave of corona."Except for the rise in cases, greater severity has not been detected in the variant strain," he added. He expressed his faith in the current vaccine's effectiveness against the strain. "I don't think we'll be able to evade a full lockdown, unless numbers flatten out drastically in the next few days."