Sheffi Paz and two other were indicted after allegedly breaking into a kindergarten in south Tel Aviv and destroying property while the children were present, earlier in December.

Paz is a member of the "South Tel Aviv Liberation Front," known for its objection to illegal immigration from Africa to Israel and to the concentration of those migrants in south Tel Aviv neighborhoods.

An indictment was issued against three activists against asylum seekers for criminal trespassing and other charges, Walla News reported Tuesday.