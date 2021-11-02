The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Sheikh Jarrah residents reject High Court compromise

The four Palestinian families of Sheik Jarrah under threat of evacuation rejected the High Court of Justice (HCJ) compromise that would allow them 15 years of protected tenancy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 16:46
Protesters take part in a demonstration against the possible eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, after an Israeli court accepted Jewish settler land claims, in east Jerusalem June 11, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Protesters take part in a demonstration against the possible eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, after an Israeli court accepted Jewish settler land claims, in east Jerusalem June 11, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The four Palestinian families in Sheik Jarrah who have been under threat of evacuation rejected on Tuesday the High Court of Justice compromise that would allow them to remain in their homes for 15 years as protected tenants, so long as they pay a small monthly rent to the Nahalat Shimon Company.
"We rejected the "proposal" by the "Israeli Supreme Court," which would have rendered us 'protected tenants at the mercy of the settler organizations," the families said in a statement.
"We stand firm in our refusal to compromise on our rights despite the lack of institutional guarantees that would protect our presence as Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem," they said.
"The Israeli judiciary is circumventing its duty to adjudicate the case and is forcing us instead to choose between our own dispossession or submitting to an oppressive agreement. Naturally, we refuse to commit someone else's crimes."
"Such 'compromises' create the illusion of the ball in our court, fabricating a framing in which we reject a 'generous deal,' in a situation where our dispossession would still be imminent and our homes would still be regarded as someone else's. Such 'deals' distract from the crime at hand: ethnic cleansing perpetrated by a settler-colonial judiciary and its settlers."
Hundreds of Jews and Arabs gather in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in order to protest looming evictions, May 21, 2021 (credit: NIV BEILI)Hundreds of Jews and Arabs gather in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in order to protest looming evictions, May 21, 2021 (credit: NIV BEILI)
"The international community has long maintained that settler expansion and forced expulsion in Sheikh Jarrah are war crimes. Thus it must respond to grave international law violations with real diplomatic and political repercussions. The culture of inaction and impunity must not be maintained," the continued.
"It is time for our Nakba to end. Our families deserve to live in peace without the looming ghost of imminent dispossession," they concluded.
In an unrelated ruling, the High Court also ruled on Sunday for the evacuation of a parking lot and car wash belonging to Arabs in Sheikh Jarrah in favor of a public garden.
The High Court compromise was offered on October 4. The initial offer was that during the 15 years of protected tenancy, the issue of land ownership could be adjudicated, but in the interim, the court would recognize the families as protected tenants and the Jewish-owned Nahalat Shimon company as the owners of the property.
As protected tenants, the families would have the right to make repairs or renovations to the property. They would be required to pay rent biennially in the sum of NIS 2,400.


