Two Palestinian minors, one of whom was only 16-years-old, were arrested by the Shin Bet in the West Bank after which it was discovered that they had been recruited over the internet by Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip to promote terror attacks.

The two minors were expecting to receive weapons, ammunition, uniforms and money in order to carry out attacks in the West Bank and were asked by Hamas to carry out a number of missions in the West Bank, including collecting information and even carrying out a shooting attack.

The Shin Bet revealed on Monday that it has found that Hamas has been recruiting minors to carry out terrorist attacks in the West Bank.