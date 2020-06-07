The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shin Bet, IDF arrest Palestinian responsible for killing of IDF soldier

The suspect is a 49-year-old Palestinian who lived in the building from which the large stone was thrown onto Golani soldier First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 7, 2020 20:12
The 49-year-old Palestinian who is suspected of throwing the large stone that killed Golani soldier First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal (photo credit: SHIN BET)
The 49-year-old Palestinian who is suspected of throwing the large stone that killed Golani soldier First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
(photo credit: SHIN BET)
Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency along with the IDF and Israel Police have arrested the Palestinian responsible for the death of Golani soldier First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal who was killed during an arrest raid in the West Bank village of Yabed in May.
The suspect is 49-year-old Nizmi Abu Bakar who lived in the building from which the large stone was thrown onto Ben Yigal. He was arrested immediately during a wide-spread manhunt in the days following the death of Ben Yigal on May 12th and interrogated by security forces in regard to the attack.
“The Shin Bet investigation found that the suspect threw the stone from the roof of his house on the night of the incident in which the late soldier was killed,” the agency said in a statement, adding that “security forces will continue to work resolutely to bring justice to all those involved in terror activities against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.”
The announcement of the suspect’s arrest was given to the Ben Yigal family and the findings of the investigation have been transferred to military prosecution for indictment.
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the capture of Golani Fighter Amit Ben-Yigal's murderer, commending the security forces for “apprehending the despicable murderer of Amit Ben Yigal. I gave the order to demolish the home of this murderer. Anyone who tries to harm us - our long arm will reach him sooner or later. In recent years you see that it comes sooner.”
Troops from the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion had been carrying out a series of arrests in the village early in the morning of May 12th and had detained four wanted Palestinians – two suspected of involvement in a terrorist organization, and two suspected of throwing stones.
At around 4.30 a.m., after completing the arrests, troops began to leave the village when a group of 10 locals began throwing stones towards the troops who were making their way out of the village by foot.
After two stones were thrown at the troops, it is believed that the suspect took the opportunity to drop the large rock on Ben Yigal’s face as he was looking up with his rifle to identify who was throwing the stones. While two soldiers opened fire towards the roof, they were unable to identify who threw the deadly rock.
He received treatment from medics at the scene before being evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center’s intensive care unit by helicopter, where he succumbed to his wounds.
Ben Yigal, 21 years old from Ramat Gan,  was the first IDF soldier killed this year and buried in the military cemetery of Beer Yaakov, with hundreds in attendance.


