Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

A gunman opened fire at Don Carter Lanes, a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois , killing three people and injuring three others on Saturday night, the Associated Press reported.

Rockford's police chief Dan O'Shea said in a news conference that a person of interest was taken into custody.

"We have the scene secure and a person of interest in custody," O'Shea said.



O'Shea also added that shots were fired inside and outside of the bowling alley.

The motive was still unknown, but O'Shea said, "We believe it's random."

Regarding the profiles of the victims, the police chief said, "I do know there are two teenagers that have been shot but I don't know the ages."

It was unclear why people were at the venue, which was supposed to be closed under pandemic restrictions, NBC News reported.