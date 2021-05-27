Sole survivor of Italy crash wakes up, speaks with family

Biran was hospitalized after the crash, in which five Israelis – his family – were killed.

Biran regained consciousness briefly on Wednesday after several days of being sedated and intubated. "My heart is broken," said the owner of the company that operated the cable car, Luigi Nerini. "The first thing I'm thinking about is how to compensate the families," KAN reported. The report added that is condition is still serious as a result of the crash, and that he will be transferred from the emergency room of the hospital to a unit.

Eitan Biran, the 5-year-old sole survivor of the cable car crash that killed 14 people in Italy on Sunday has woken up, and is speaking with his aunt, N12 reported on Thursday.