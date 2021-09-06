The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

British minister says he was wrong on Afghan veterans taking their own life

Britain fears the Taliban's return and the vacuum left by the West's chaotic withdrawal will allow militants from al Qaeda to gain a foothold in Afghanistan.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 10:01
Demonstrators take part in a protest, called jointly by Stand Up To Racism and the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, in support of refugees from Afghanistan, in London, Britain August 23, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Demonstrators take part in a protest, called jointly by Stand Up To Racism and the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, in support of refugees from Afghanistan, in London, Britain August 23, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
A British junior defense minister said on Monday that he was wrong when he said that some former British soldiers had taken their own lives due to anger over the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan.
"Actually the thing I was referring to was inaccurate," James Heappey, a junior defense minister, told BBC TV. "We're looking very, very carefully at whether or not it is true that someone has taken their life in the last few days."
Heappey earlier told Sky News that some British military veterans from the Afghan war had taken their own lives because they were so devastated by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the country and the victory of the Taliban.
A spokesman for Britain's defense ministry denied that veterans had taken their own lives due to the withdrawal.
Britain lost 457 armed forces personnel in Afghanistan, or 13 percent of the international military coalition's 3,500 fatalities since 2001.
UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and US Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul (credit: SGT. VICTOR MANCILLA/US MARINE CORPS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) UK coalition forces, Turkish coalition forces, and US Marines assist a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul (credit: SGT. VICTOR MANCILLA/US MARINE CORPS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
"I know, unfortunately, there have been soldiers who served in Afghanistan, indeed a soldier who served on my last tour in Afghanistan, who have taken their own lives in the last week or so because of the feelings they have had over what's happening in Afghanistan," James Heappey, a junior defense minister, had said earlier.
Heappey, who reached the rank of major before entering politics, said he was hearing the Taliban was now in control of the whole of Afghanistan but that the situation in Panjshir did not change the big picture.
Britain fears the Taliban's return and the vacuum left by the West's chaotic withdrawal will allow militants from al Qaeda to gain a foothold in Afghanistan, just 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. 


Tags United Kingdom taliban afghanistan Britain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by