US withdrawal from Afghanistan was right move but done poorly - Lapid

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was the right move but was carried out poorly, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday in the first sound of criticism from a senior Israeli about the recent withdrawal.

Israel believes the Biden administration's plan to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem to provide diplomatic outreach to the Palestinians is a "bad idea," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday.

“We think it’s a bad idea and we’ve told America we think it’s a bad idea,” Lapid said in a briefing to foreign reporters.

FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid in Dubai in June. (credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/REUTERS)