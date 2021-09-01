US withdrawal from Afghanistan was right move but done poorly - Lapid

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was the right move but was carried out poorly, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday in the first sound of criticism from a senior Israeli about the recent withdrawal.
Israel believes the Biden administration's plan to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem to provide diplomatic outreach to the Palestinians is a "bad idea," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday.
“We think it’s a bad idea and we’ve told America we think it’s a bad idea,” Lapid said in a briefing to foreign reporters.
The previous administration of President Donald Trump signaled support for Israel's claim on Jerusalem as its capital by moving the US embassy there from Tel Aviv and subsuming the consulate in that mission.