Some Capitol rioters to be charged Thursday

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 7, 2021 19:35
Some participants in the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol will face charges on Thursday, and federal authorities will continue to assess evidence and make arrests as they investigate, Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said.
Prosecutors have been working through the night since Wednesday's invasion of the Capitol with various law enforcement authorities to gather evidence, identify perpetrators and charge people with federal crimes, according to a statement from Rosen.
"The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law," Rosen said. "Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today."
Maryland governor calls for Trump's removal and Pence to take over
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 09:06 PM
Qatar Airways to reroute some flights through Saudi airspace
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 08:39 PM
Turkey says talks with France to normalize ties going well
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 08:37 PM
On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 08:29 PM
South African COVID-19 variant arrival in Israel under investigation
House Democrats move to impeach Trump, remove from office
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 07:31 PM
DC police arrest 68 after violent storming of US Capitol
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 07:09 PM
Schumer calls for Trump to be removed from office immediately
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 07:07 PM
UK reports 52,618 new COVID-19 cases, 1,162 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 06:33 PM
US Capitol Police says arrested 14 in connection with rioting
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 06:28 PM
Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 06:24 PM
Heavy traffic reported across Israel ahead of lockdown
Republican Rep. Kinzinger: Fire Trump, he is 'unmoored from reality'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 06:06 PM
Former Umm al-Fahem Mayor injured in shooting attack
COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under COVAX could start this month - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/07/2021 05:38 PM
