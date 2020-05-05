Special committee approves unity gov't amendment on 2nd, 3rd reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MAY 5, 2020 00:53
The Special Committee on Basic Law: The Government (Amendment - Government of Exchanges), approved the amendment to establish a unity government on second and third reading on Monday night after rejecting referrals submitted by the opposition.
