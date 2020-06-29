The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz to meet with Gantz, Ashkenazi

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 29, 2020 10:28
US Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz will meet with Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Monday and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday.
Russia reports lowest number of coronavirus infections since April 29
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 10:59 AM
Suicidal detainee found dead in prison cell
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 10:36 AM
Hebron woman dies due to COVID-19, bringing Palestinian death toll to 8
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 09:36 AM
Czech Republic's daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 09:14 AM
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, four killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 09:14 AM
Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases, all imported, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 08:40 AM
Former Sayeret Matkal commander supports women enlistment to elite units
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 06:39 AM
Gov't to try pass Shin Bet surveillance bill in 2nd and 3rd readings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 06:03 AM
Taiwan opposition occupies parliament to protest government 'tyranny'
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 04:09 AM
Suspected homicide in northern Israel, two suspects arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 02:17 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil reports 30,476 new cases, 552 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 01:22 AM
299 new coronavirus patients in Israel in past 24 hours, fewer tests used
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 12:17 AM
Gaza man arrested trying to swim into Israel, makes it to military base
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 10:06 PM
France's Macron hails PM's "beautiful" local election victory
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/28/2020 09:24 PM
Education Ministry: 259 schools closed, 999 COVID-19 patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/28/2020 08:19 PM
