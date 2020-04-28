Stabbing attack in Kfar Saba, 62-year-old in serious condition - report

A 62-year-old woman was stabbed in a suspected terrorist attack in Kfar Saba next the the G Mall on Tuesday, just minutes before the national ceremony at Mount Herzl in memory of those who have fallen to terrorist attacks.

The victim is being treated by Magen David Adom medics and paramedics at the scene. She is conscious and in moderate to serious condition. She is being treated at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba and was brought to the trauma center at the medical center.The Kfar Saba Municipality announced that a stabbing attack had taken place on Weizman St. next to the industrial zone and G Mall in the city.

"When we arrived to the scene, we saw a woman, about 62-years-old, fully conscious lying on the road," said MDA medic Elazar Habani. "We conducted initial tests and saw a number of bleeding stab wounds. We gave her lifesaving treatment including stopping the bleeding and transferred her urgently to the hospital while continuing treatment and reported to the doctors who were waiting for us."

The suspected terrorist has been neutralized. Israel Police are investigating the incident. The background of the incident is still unclear.