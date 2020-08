The incident was originally reported as a brawl, but police later specified that the cause of the incident was being investigated. Information on the search for the suspect in the case and any arrests is currently under a gag order.

The victim was critically injured and was only found hours after the attack, but was saved by treatment and surgery at a hospital.

A stabbing that occurred about 10 days ago in central Israel is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, although Israel Police did not report until now that there was a possibility that the incident was a terrorist attack, according to KAN news.