Health & Science

Steroid dexamethasone reduces deaths among coronavirus patients

England's Chief Medical Officer has hailed a finding as the most important trial result so far, as scientists seek effective treatments for the new disease.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 16, 2020 16:24
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
(photo credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)
LONDON - Giving low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 reduced death rates by around a third among those with the most severe cases of infection, trial data showed on Tuesday.
England's Chief Medical Officer has hailed a finding as the most important trial result so far, as scientists seek effective treatments for the new disease.
"This is the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far," Chris Whitty said on Twitter about the findings of the UK-led clinical trial known as RECOVERY.
"Significant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well known drug... It will save lives around the world."
The results, described as a "major breakthrough" by scientists leading RECOVERY, suggest the drug should immediately become standard care in patients treated in hospital with the pandemic disease, the researchers said.
"This is a result that shows that if patients who have COVID-19 and are on ventilators or are on oxygen are given dexamethasone, it will save lives, and it will do so at a remarkably low cost," said Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the trial.
His co-lead investigator, Peter Horby, said dexamethasone - a generic steroid widely used in other diseases to reduce inflammation - is "the only drug that's so far shown to reduce mortality - and it reduces it significantly."
"It is a major breakthrough," he said.
There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus which has killed more than 431,000 globally.


