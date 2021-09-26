The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv streets blocked out of concern of building collapse

Buildings around the country have been evacuated over the past two weeks for fear of collapse.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 14:22
A building in Tel Aviv in danger of collapse (Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Maariv)
The Tel Aviv streets Allenby and Yehuda Halevi were blocked to traffic on Sunday out of concern that an abandoned building would collapse after it got hit by a tractor, Army Radio reported.
No injuries have been reported. 
Many buildings have come under scrutiny in the past two weeks after a building collapsed in Holon following an evacuation of the residents.
Since the headlines made by the building collapse in Holon, buildings have been evacuated in cities around the country including Hadera, Haifa, and Rehovot after residents expressed concern over the possible collapse.
A building in Tel Aviv that is in danger of collapse after being hit by a tractor. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) A building in Tel Aviv that is in danger of collapse after being hit by a tractor. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Builders said that as many as 80,000 buildings around the country are in danger of collapsing and need immediate rebuilding in order to prevent such an eventuality.


