Tel Aviv streets blocked out of concern of building collapse

The Tel Aviv streets Allenby and Yehuda Halevi were blocked to traffic on Sunday out of concern that an abandoned building would collapse after it got hit by a tractor, Army Radio reported.
No injuries have been reported.
Many buildings have come under scrutiny in the past two weeks after a building collapsed in Holon following an evacuation of the residents.
Since the headlines made by the building collapse in Holon, buildings have been evacuated in cities around the country including Hadera, Haifa, and Rehovot after residents expressed concern over the possible collapse.
Builders said that as many as 80,000 buildings around the country are in danger of collapsing and need immediate rebuilding in order to prevent such an eventuality.