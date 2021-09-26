Tel Aviv streets blocked out of concern of building collapse

The Tel Aviv streets Allenby and Yehuda Halevi were blocked to traffic on Sunday out of concern that an abandoned building would collapse after it got hit by a tractor, Army Radio reported.

No injuries have been reported.

Many buildings have come under scrutiny in the past two weeks after a building collapsed in Holon following an evacuation of the residents.

Since the headlines made by the building collapse in Holon , buildings have been evacuated in cities around the country including Hadera, Haifa, and Rehovot after residents expressed concern over the possible collapse.

A building in Tel Aviv that is in danger of collapse after being hit by a tractor. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)