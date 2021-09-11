Building evacuated in Holon over fear of possible collapse

Israel Fire and Rescue Services evacuated 16 families from a building in Holon Saturday morning, fearing that it could collapse, a Fire and Rescue spokesperson reported. The evacuation was completed after reports were made that an exclusion was heard in the building which is on Holon's Serlin Street.

When Fire and Rescue teams arrived at the scene, they saw that cracks had formed in the building. Some residents of the building who tried to leave their homes reported that they could not open doors, due to the fact that the shape of the building was altered, Israel Police reported.

Rescue teams worked to extract residents, who were told they could not return to the building. The street adjacent to the building was also closed off by police.

