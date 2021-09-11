The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Building evacuated in Holon over fear of possible collapse

Some 16 families were removed from a building in Holon after an explosion was heard and cracks were discovered in the building.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 10:40
Fire and Rescue and Police gather outside a Holon building that was evacuated due to concerns it could collapse. September 11, 2021. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Fire and Rescue and Police gather outside a Holon building that was evacuated due to concerns it could collapse. September 11, 2021.
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Israel Fire and Rescue Services evacuated 16 families from a building in Holon Saturday morning, fearing that it could collapse, a Fire and Rescue spokesperson reported. The evacuation was completed after reports were made that an exclusion was heard in the building which is on Holon's Serlin Street.
When Fire and Rescue teams arrived at the scene, they saw that cracks had formed in the building. Some residents of the building who tried to leave their homes reported that they could not open doors, due to the fact that the shape of the building was altered, Israel Police reported.
Rescue teams worked to extract residents, who were told they could not return to the building. The street adjacent to the building was also closed off by police.
An engineer for the municipality inspected the building and supported the decision to evacuate residents, saying there is a definite risk of the building collapsing. A special engineer for building safety will be brought in later on Saturday.


