A student at Masorti high school in Jerusalem tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Walla! News reported on Sunday.

The student is the daughter of a staff member at the Gymnasia Rehavia school in the city, where so far 104 students, 15 staff members and three parents have been confirmed to have the disease.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that a teacher, who teaches at both Gymnasia Rehavia and Hartman high school in Jerusalem, had tested positive for coronavirus.