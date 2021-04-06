The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sudan repeals law boycotting Israel

Sudan last year signed up to the Abraham Accords on regional reconciliation with Israel sponsored by the US administration of then-president Donald Trump, and Israeli officials have visited Sudan.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 6, 2021 19:15
Intelligence minister Eli Cohen with the President of Sudan al-Burhan in January 2020, Khartoum.
Intelligence minister Eli Cohen with the President of Sudan al-Burhan in January 2020, Khartoum.
(photo credit: INTELLIGENCE MINISTRY)
Sudan's cabinet voted on Tuesday to repeal a 1958 law that forbade diplomatic and business relations with Israel, it said in a statement.

One of those officials, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, welcomed Khartoum's move.
"This is an important and necessary step toward the signing of a peace accord between the countries," Cohen said in a statement, which did not expand on when such an event might take place.
The Sudanese decision still needs the approval of a joint meeting of Sudan's sovereign council and cabinet, which serves as Sudan's interim legislative body.

"I congratulate the Sudanese government on its decision to repeal the boycott of Israel law, which was in force for decades. This is an important and necessary step towards signing the peace agreement between the two countries. Cooperation between the countries will help both Israel and Sudan and will contribute to the security of the region, which is critical for its economic development. Sudan is one of the most important countries in Africa and a peace agreement with it will strengthen our international standing and will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the two countries," Israel's intelligence minister Eli Cohen applauded the progress.


