Suspect arrested for attacking Jerusalem resident

Border Police arrested a 20-year-old resident of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem on suspicion of attacking a resident in the Shim'on Ha'tsadik neighborhood in the city on Wednesday night. The suspect was transferred to the Israeli Police for questioning.
