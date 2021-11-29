Suspected murderer of Lital Melnik released to house arrest

Eduard Kachura, the main suspect in the murder of 17-year-old Lital Yael Melnik has been released to house arrest after the court declined to extend his detention any further on Monday afternoon.

Kachura, 49, is suspected of murdering the girl he first met when she was hospitalized in the institution he was employed at as a psychiatric nurse.

He was released to house arrest due to difficulties establishing evidence of his role in the murder.

Melnik was murdered and buried in a construction site in early October, and her body was discovered a day after she was reported missing by her grandmother.

Kachura was known to have been in a romantic relationship with the girl in the past.