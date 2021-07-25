Syrian air defense strikes down Israeli missiles - report

Missiles fired from two Israeli fighter jets were reportedly downed by Syrian air defense systems on Sunday while trying to target the Damascus governorate, Russian media has reported."From 05:40 a.m. to 05:54 a.m., two F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force, which stayed outside Syria’s airspace, delivered a strike, from the southwestern direction, with two guided missiles at facilities in the settlement of Seidat Zeinab in the Damascus governorate," said Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria on Sunday.This was the third Israeli attempt to deliver a strike on Syrian territory in the last week.