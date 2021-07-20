The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Syrian defense system activated in response to Israeli airstrikes- report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2021 00:17
Air defense systems in Syria have been activated in response to Israeli airstrikes in the city of Aleppo on Tuesday night, Hebrew media reported citing an official Syrian news agency.
Market blast in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 11:49 PM
Morton Williams Supermarkets to discuss ending sales of Ben and Jerry's
Herzog calls Abbas, wishes him well on Eid al-Adha
Gantz and Abbas speak 'positively,' 'build trust' between Israel and PA
Driver seriously wounded after losing control of car in West Bank
As many as 17 missing after Liberian cargo ship sinks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 02:52 PM
Turkey's Erdogan calls on Taliban to end 'occupation of Afghan brothers'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 02:25 PM
UK and allies hold China responsible for Microsoft hackers
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 02:09 PM
PM Bennett speaks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
Tokyo Olympics: US gymnast tests positive for COVID
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 01:09 PM
EU considers immunosuppressant to treat COVID patients with pneumonia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 12:20 PM
Government approves closure of five ministries
Cabinet approves Mossad's Dr. Eyal Hulata as national security advisor
Coronavirus in Israel: 829 new cases, 66 people in serious condition
Germany confirms African swine fever cases in farm pigs
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/19/2021 10:27 AM
