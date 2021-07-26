Team Israel brothers finish 20th and 35th in Tokyo 2020 triathlon



Who's ready to watch and cheer!

Men: 26 July 6.30am JST

Women: 27 July 6.30am

A triathlon consists of three parts, swimming, cycling, and running, and competitors are ranked based on their overall time. It has featured in the Olympic Games since 2000, and the paratriathlon debuted at the Paralympic Games in 2016.

Shachar (27) finished in a time of 1:47:10 hours, and his 24 year old brother Ran came in several minutes later, with a time of 1:49:04.



Shachar Sagiv is currently in 46th place in the World Ranking for triathlon athletes, according to the World Triathlon website, and his brother Ran is in 48th place. The Sagiv brothers were not the only siblings competing together in the triathlon, however. Representing the ROC were Dmitry Polyanskiy and Igor Polyanskiy, who have appeared at four different Olympic Games between them. In total, 56 athletes competed in the Elite Men's Triathlon. The two brothers initially attracted media attention for being the first siblings to compete together for Team Israel since Ran and Nir Chantal, who represented Israel in the 470 Sailing championships in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US. The gold medal was won by Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt, who completed the triathlon in 1:45:04.

The gold medal was won by Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt, who completed the triathlon in 1:45:04.