Uzbekistan-born Shatilov, 34, has battled to return after injury and illness in order to compete in Tokyo this summer for his fourth Games.

Gabrielle Abrams contributed to this report. Shatilov’s greatest accomplishments include reaching the finals at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics as well as a gold medal win at the European Championship in 2013. His 2012 performances in all-around, floor, pommels, and high bar are Israel’s best Olympic finishes in these events in history.Gabrielle Abrams contributed to this report.

Israeli artistic gymnast Alexander Shatilov will not advance to Olympic Artistic Gymnastic finals after receiving a score of 13.5 in preliminary rounds Saturday.