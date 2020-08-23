Tel Aviv court to release Holon kindergarten workers suspected of abuse
By MAARIV ONLINE
AUGUST 23, 2020 18:01
The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court has ordered the release on house arrest of the kindergarten teacher and five assistantswho are suspected of abusing children. However, the house arrest sentence was postponed, to allow the police to appeal the decision.
