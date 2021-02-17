Tel Aviv University Facebook page hacked by a Pro-Palestinian activist

The Facebook page of Tel Aviv University was hacked on Tuesday night, with posts including pictures of activists holding Palestinian flags, along with a Youtube link to the song "My Blood is Palestinian" by singer Mohammed Assaf.The posts were removed after the hacking attempt was discovered.
While the posts were up, the hacker requested that people add him to their contacts on Snapchat, as well as inviting them to follow him on Instagram, and uploaded several pictures while changing the profile and cover photos multiple times, many of which read: "free Palestine".“Add me on Instagram, if you may,” one of the posts read. “I promise this is the last account [I share]. admin, I promise you I’ll leave this page alone, I don’t feel comfortable here anyway.”Students reacted to the situation with a sense of humor, posting several jokes in other university related groups in response to the event.
This is a developing story.