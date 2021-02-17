The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Tel Aviv University Facebook page hacked by a Pro-Palestinian activist

Many of the posts were removed after the hacking attempt was discovered.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 00:21
Posts posted on TAU's Facebook page as it was hacked (photo credit: screenshot)
Posts posted on TAU's Facebook page as it was hacked
(photo credit: screenshot)
The Facebook page of Tel Aviv University was hacked on Tuesday night, with posts including pictures of activists holding Palestinian flags, along with a Youtube link to the song "My Blood is Palestinian" by singer Mohammed Assaf.
The posts were removed after the hacking attempt was discovered.

While the posts were up, the hacker requested that people add him to their contacts on Snapchat, as well as inviting them to follow him on Instagram, and uploaded several pictures while changing the profile and cover photos multiple times, many of which read: "free Palestine".
“Add me on Instagram, if you may,” one of the posts read. “I promise this is the last account [I share]. admin, I promise you I’ll leave this page alone, I don’t feel comfortable here anyway.”
Students reacted to the situation with a sense of humor, posting several jokes in other university related groups in response to the event.
This is a developing story.  


Tags Tel Aviv tel aviv university cyber security
