Terrorist who murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayon charged with murder

Rabbi Shai Ohayon, a 39-year-old father of four, was found unconscious near the Segula Junction with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to reports, the suspect suffered from mental disorders and had been treated by health officials in the Palestinian Authority. He had no history of terror activities and did not belong to any terror group. Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report. The 46-year-old Palestinian suspect, who holds an Israeli work permit, was arrested by police shortly afterward with a bloodstained knife apparently used in the attack. He was handed over to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

The terrorist who killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon in an attack in Petah Tikva two weeks ago was charged with murder on Monday.