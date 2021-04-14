The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New bill: Terrorists to lose citizenship unless they return 'pay-for-slay' money

A new bill proposal will take away citizenship from terrorists who were jailed and received a monetary reward from the Palestinian Authority.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2021 09:34
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Palestinian prisoners wait to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Following the release of IDF soldier Moshe Tamam's killer, a bill has been signed on Wednesday by 42 Knesset members to strip citizenship from Israeli residents or citizens who have served in prison for an act of terrorism and have received monetary support from the Palestinian Authority, The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper Maariv reported.
Tamam was killed in 1984 after being abducted and tortured by a terrorist cell consisting of four Arab-Israelis. Rushi Hamdan Abu Mukh, one of the members of the terror cell responsible for his murder was released on April 5, after serving 35 years in prison.
Abu Mukh is among one of the highest paid terrorists in the PA's pay-for-slay program. In 2019, Palestinian Media Watch reported that he had been paid more than NIS 1,561,500. The sum has presumably grown since then.
To discourage the pay-for-slay system, this bill will take away citizenship from terrorist prisoners who the PA has rewarded monetarily, and they can only re-apply for citizenship if they return payments from the PA.
"We hope that the approval of the law will prevent victory marches throughout the State of Israel, and will prevent encouragement for murderous terrorists while our loved ones are in the grave ..." Merav and Herzl Hajaj from the "Choosing of Life" forum responded to the proposal.
"I am happy that the bill that will do justice to the bereaved families and bring an end to the celebrations of the families of the murderers," Tamam's sister, Ortal expressed her support.
To date, stripping citizenship can only be done through a court decision, where the interior minister who files the request must first receive the approval of the Shin Bet and the government's legal advisor. 
In reality, this drawn-out bureaucratic process rarely sees approved requests. However, in the new bill,  the responsibility will rest with the interior minister and the negation of citizenship will be contingent upon the receival of payments from the PA.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


