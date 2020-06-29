The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travelers

By REUTERS  
JUNE 29, 2020 19:26
Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, a government official said.
Pubs, bars and karaoke venues will be able to operate until midnight as long as they follow safety guidelines such as ensuring two metre (6.6 ft) spaces between tables.
"Alcohol consumption could reduce discipline so there will be close monitoring before customers enter venues," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told a briefing on Monday.
Foreigners with work permits, residency and families in Thailand will also be able to enter the country, but will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
Taweesin said foreigners seeking certain types of medical treatment such as some cosmetic surgery or fertility treatment could also be allowed into the country.
Business visitors from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and Hong Kong could also be exempted from a two-week quarantine period under a fast track entry if they have certificates to show they were free from COVID-19 and were tested upon arrival.
Thailand's aviation regulator said later on Monday it would allow international flights from July 1 carrying passengers who met the government's conditions.
The ban was first introduced in April.
The government's coronavirus task force will recommend the extension of the emergency decree until the end of July for cabinet's approval on Tuesday.
Thailand has so far reported 3,169 COVID-19 infections, including 58 deaths, while 3,053 patients have recovered.
But the country has gone 35 days without community transmission and new cases have been among Thais returning from abroad and detected during quarantine. 
Polish presidential challenger vows to end conservative stranglehold
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 08:09 PM
Four aid workers say Islamist militants abducted them in Nigeria
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 08:02 PM
WHO sending team to China to investigate origins of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 07:31 PM
Coronavirus: 637 new patients in the last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 07:29 PM
Pandemic 'is not even close to being over', WHO chief says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 07:23 PM
Cuomo says Trump should issue executive order mandating masks in public
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 07:21 PM
Netanyahu and Katz announce new financial support plan for freelancers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 06:52 PM
India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 06:47 PM
Gabon senate votes to decriminalize homosexuality
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 06:38 PM
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to address top UN rights forum on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 06:04 PM
Turkish coastguard rescues 35 migrants from half-sunken boat
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 05:29 PM
US envoy in Lebanon says "page turned" after interview ban
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 05:27 PM
Netanyahu vows new steps to help economy heal from coronavirus
Netanyahu says Blue and White have no say on annexation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 04:24 PM
Saudi, US officials call for extending UN arms embargo on Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 04:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by