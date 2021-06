The name of the Lehava activist who is suspected of committing sexual offenses against a 17-year-old girl was made public Thursday.The man is Yitzchak Gabai, according to Kan.Gabai served time for arson following a 2014 in which the Yad be-Yad Max Rayne Bilingual School was targeted.Gabai apologized to the girl and to anyone harmed by the incident in a statement Thursday."I did a terrible thing, hurting a daughter of Israel," said Gabai.