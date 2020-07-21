The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Thousands gather in Jerusalem to protest against Netanyahu, gov't

Two different protests were integrated together in front of the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem - one demanding the resignation of Netanyahu and another organized by restaurant owners.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 21, 2020 21:34
Israeli police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside Prime Minister official residence in Jerusalem on July 14, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Thousands of protesters have gathered in front of the Prime Minister’s Official Residence on Tuesday evening to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government’s dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Two different protests were integrated on Balfour street in Jerusalem – one group demanded the resignation of Netanyahu, who faces charges including breach of trust, accepting bribes and fraud, and the another, organized by restaurant owners, rallied against the government’s recent attempts to limit activities in restaurants in an attempt to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Restaurant owners demanded that the government devise a plan for properly compensating the businesses that suffered economic losses during the coronavirus pandemic.
In an act of criticizing the government’s handling of the crisis, restaurant owners prepared various dishes to hand out “to any hungry person who will come.” The owners said that it was meant to “emphasize the importance of maintaining solidarity and being empathetic to others even in hard times like this, just as [they] would expect to be treated by the government,” and that the “battered industry has not been getting clear answers since the crisis began.”
Some 61 residents from the Rehavia neighborhood, where the Prime Minister’s Official Residence resides, had petitioned the High Court of Justice in a request to prevent the protests which have become a norm in recent weeks.
“Children, elders and adults from all sectors and genders have found themselves in the position of hostages, in a protest that has become in part violent, unrestricted and completely ignoring the coronavirus pandemic,” the petition read.
Police approved the protests despite the coronavirus restrictions, announcing that the adjacent streets and intersections will be blocked until protests end. These included Azza Road and the Paris Square, as well as the streets of Ben Tzvi, Ramban, King George, Keren Hayesod, Rupin and Kaplan.
Protesters later continued to march all the way to the Knesset.


