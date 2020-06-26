Three reportedly killed in Glasgow stabbing, one police officer injured

LONDON - Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and the suspect was shot by police, British media reported."It is believed three people have died after being stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel," the public broadcaster BBC said. Scottish police said the suspect had been shot.An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 p.m. (1215 GMT). Sky said there were fatalities."A police officer has been stabbed," the Scottish Police Federation said.Greater Glasgow Police said emergency services were dealing with an incident on West George Street in the center of Glasgow."The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public," police said."Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said. "I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital."Last week, three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on the rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.