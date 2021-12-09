The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Three Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq - ministry

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 15:44
Three Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by Kurdish militants during cross-border operations in northern Iraq on Thursday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said, adding six of the militants were "neutralized."
"Targets identified in the region were struck in an air operation and six terrorists were neutralized according to initial indications. Operations in the region are continuing," the ministry said. "Neutralized" is commonly used to mean killed.
Turkey's operations in Iraq target the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has bases there and which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.
The group launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.
UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:08 PM
Armenia says Azerbaijan intensively shelling its military positions
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:54 PM
Police seize M16 rifle near West Bank-Jerusalem checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 03:43 PM
Jordan pulls controversial Palestinian film from awards after outrage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 03:38 PM
Spectator who caused Tour de France crash handed a 1,200 euros fine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:25 PM
American Airlines to reduce international flights due to Boeing delays
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:11 PM
Defense Minister Benny Gantz lands in US
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 01:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 651 new cases, 96 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 09:53 AM
Body of 25-year-old man washes up on Ashdod beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 09:15 AM
IDF arrests 2 armed Palestinians who tried to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 07:21 AM
New Zealand plans lifetime ban on cigarette sales to stamp out smoking
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:50 AM
Mark Meadows sues US House Speaker Pelosi, members of Jan. 6 panel
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 12:30 AM
Shin Bet uncovers new Hamas cell in Hebron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2021 08:33 PM
Palestinian throwing stones wounded by IDF gunfire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2021 08:10 PM
France frees Saudi man mistakenly held over Khashoggi killing
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 07:22 PM
