TikTok says it already committed to government oversight of US data
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 21:15
Video-sharing app TikTok on Saturday said it has already committed to the US government oversight of data in the country, and that it was "disappointed" with the administration's decision to ban it from US app stores from Sunday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com