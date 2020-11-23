The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Tokyo reports 314 new coronavirus cases, down for second day

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 08:50
Tokyo recorded 314 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the metropolitan government said, down for a second day after hitting a record 539 on Saturday.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine found to be 90% effective - interim data
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 09:21 AM
Energy minister to Lebanese president: Meet with me face-to-face
Coronavirus in Israel: 745 new cases, 2.3% tests positive
Blue and White minister: Gov. has one or two weeks to avoid elections
UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 02:47 AM
Germany may start COVID-19 vaccine program in December - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2020 01:12 AM
Number of coronavirus deaths in Israel rises to 2,800
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/23/2020 12:38 AM
Israeli Air Force: Failure to stop rocket not human or technical error
IDF: Tank accidently fired at Gaza due to miscommunication
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/22/2020 11:52 PM
UK to lift quarantine restrictions for holiday travel during Christmas
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 11:43 PM
US Navy rear admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 09:59 PM
Esther Pollard cuts husband's GPS monitor as he goes free
Coronavirus in Israel: 416 cases diagnosed on Saturday, 8,232 active cases
Ethiopia PM gives Tigray forces 72-hours to surrender regional capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 07:23 PM
G20 group say they will ensure fair access to COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/22/2020 06:16 PM
