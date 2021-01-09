Tragic: Ten infants dead in hospital fire in Mumbai

Firefighters were able to rescue seven of the 17 infants in the ICU, all of whom were between the ages of 1-3 months.

The fire was apparently the result of an electrical short circuit, the cause of which is not yet known, a police spokesperson said.

A tragic event unfolded on Friday night as a fire broke out in the intesive care unit of a government hospital in Mumbai, killing ten infants, ABP News reported.