The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Trump administration asks US high court to lift order extending census

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 04:57
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration on Wednesday sought help from the US Supreme Court in its effort to wind down counting for the 2020 US census.
In an emergency filing, a US Department of Justice lawyer asked the high court to put on hold a lower court ruling that ordered the once-in-a-decade population count to continue until Oct. 31.
The lawyer, Jeff Wall, said the US Census Bureau must end field operations now in order to meet a Dec. 30 deadline set by statute for delivering census results to President Donald Trump.
The lower court ruling, issued on September 24, "disregarded the Bureau’s successful efforts to ensure that the 2020 census will reach levels of accuracy and completeness comparable to other recent censuses while still meeting the deadline," Wall said.
On Aug. 3, the Census Bureau issued a statement saying it would wind down data collection by Sept. 30, a month earlier than originally scheduled.
Municipalities and civil rights filed a lawsuit seeking to get the later deadline reinstated. They argued the “rushed” schedule would lead to inaccurate census results and “a massive undercount of the country’s communities of color.”
US District Judge Lucy Koh has repeatedly ruled against the Census Bureau, saying the accelerated schedule would likely produce inaccurate numbers.
The Justice Department, arguing for the Census Bureau, said complaints about the timeline should be raised with Congress, which can extend the statutory deadlines.
“Contrary to what Plaintiffs may think, the Bureau is not free to disregard a statutory deadline in pursuit of some ethereal notion of a better census," Justice Department lawyers said in a recent court filing.
The census count’s accuracy is critical, as the survey determines how the US House of Representatives and state legislatures draw voting districts during the next round of redistricting and guides the federal government in allocating $1.5 trillion a year in aid.


Tags Supreme Court Donald Trump immigration census Trump Administration
Japan to remove travel ban for 12 countries including China next month
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 03:39 AM
White House security official is gravely ill with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 03:00 AM
Citigroup pays $400 m. US fine, agrees to fix long-term lapses
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:52 AM
Pentagon risk grows as No. 2 Marines officer positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:42 AM
Czech republic reports 5,335 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:40 AM
US urges Ukraine, Belarus to avoid 'backsliding' on democracy
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:14 AM
Huge explosion heard in Syria - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 01:35 AM
Trump credits coronavirus therapeutics, wants them more widely available
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 01:17 AM
Government extends controversial protest restrictions by one week
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 10:32 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,343 infected, 9,881 in quarantine
Trump is symptom-free and stable, White House doctor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 08:14 PM
IDF arrests armed Palestinian police officers near Ramallah
France, Germany push for EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny poisoning
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 06:51 PM
Finance Ministry, Histadrut extend emergency deal for public sector
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by