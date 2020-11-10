Trump campaign sues over Pennsylvania mail-in voting system

US President Donald Trump's campaign on Monday filed a lawsuit alleging Pennsylvania's mail-in voting system "lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters."

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Pennsylvania seeks an emergency injunction to stop state officials from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the state.

"Voters in Pennsylvania were held to different standards simply based on how they chose to cast their ballot, and we believe this two-tiered election system resulted in potentially fraudulent votes being counted without proper verification or oversight," Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, said in a statement.